It was the revelation of 2022: bronze at the cyclo-cross world championship in Fayetteville, in the United States , and at the road world championship in Wollongong, Australia, then seventh in the Giro d’Italia and fifth in the Tour de France. Silvia Persico, 25 years old, from Bergamo from Alzano Lombardo, immediately opens the season on the trails with a victory. Tricolor jersey on her shoulders, Persico clearly imposes himself in the 2nd GP Valfontanabuona, an international race that took place in San Colombano Certenoli (province of Genoa).

The Bergamo rider forced the pace from the first lap, managing to bend the resistance of Asia Zontone and Carlotta Borello. “I’m trying to find the race rhythm in view of the first round of the World Cup in Val di Sole on December 17th – explains Silvia Persico -. That’s why I immediately forced the pace trying to keep up the pace until the finish line”. The Bergamo native, who grew up in Valcar like Elisa Balsamo, races in cyclocross for Fas Airport Services and on the road in the WorldTour with Uae-Adq: “Everything has changed in the last twelve months. I am much more aware of my abilities and I leave convinced that I can do well. Of course, the season has just begun and the best form is far away, but we will try to grow from race to race to deserve this beautiful jersey again”. Next appointment Sunday 4 December in Vittorio Veneto.