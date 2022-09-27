Change of plans for Remco Evenepoel, who on Sunday after his victory at the world championship had announced that he would no longer race this year. The 22-year-old Belgian from Quick-Step will be at the start of the Binche-Chimay-Binche, a one-day classic of the Belgian calendar, on Tuesday 4 October: understandable the desire to show off in his country at least once in 2022 the rainbow jersey obtained at the height of a already extraordinary season, 15 successes (most of all) including the Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Vuelta.