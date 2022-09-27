The Belgian, who went to see the Women’s Basketball World Cup in Sydney, will wear the rainbow jersey for a day already this year in the Binche classic. On Friday 7, he will marry in common with his Oumaima. He will not do other races
Change of plans for Remco Evenepoel, who on Sunday after his victory at the world championship had announced that he would no longer race this year. The 22-year-old Belgian from Quick-Step will be at the start of the Binche-Chimay-Binche, a one-day classic of the Belgian calendar, on Tuesday 4 October: understandable the desire to show off in his country at least once in 2022 the rainbow jersey obtained at the height of a already extraordinary season, 15 successes (most of all) including the Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Vuelta.
PROGRAM Does this mean that there is any chance of seeing Remco also at the start of the Giro di Lombardia on Saturday 8 October? No. The Binche-Chimay-Binche will be the only race this year, the team said. Also because on Friday 7 October Remco will marry in common with his Oumaima. Meanwhile, he took advantage of the last moments in Australia to go and see the Belgian women’s basketball team, engaged in the World Cup.
September 26, 2022 (change September 26, 2022 | 21:18)
© breaking latest news