Home Sports Cycling, the world champion Evenepoel changes his program: he runs on October 4th and then gets married
Sports

Cycling, the world champion Evenepoel changes his program: he runs on October 4th and then gets married

by admin
Cycling, the world champion Evenepoel changes his program: he runs on October 4th and then gets married

The Belgian, who went to see the Women’s Basketball World Cup in Sydney, will wear the rainbow jersey for a day already this year in the Binche classic. On Friday 7, he will marry in common with his Oumaima. He will not do other races

Change of plans for Remco Evenepoel, who on Sunday after his victory at the world championship had announced that he would no longer race this year. The 22-year-old Belgian from Quick-Step will be at the start of the Binche-Chimay-Binche, a one-day classic of the Belgian calendar, on Tuesday 4 October: understandable the desire to show off in his country at least once in 2022 the rainbow jersey obtained at the height of a already extraordinary season, 15 successes (most of all) including the Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Vuelta.

PROGRAM Does this mean that there is any chance of seeing Remco also at the start of the Giro di Lombardia on Saturday 8 October? No. The Binche-Chimay-Binche will be the only race this year, the team said. Also because on Friday 7 October Remco will marry in common with his Oumaima. Meanwhile, he took advantage of the last moments in Australia to go and see the Belgian women’s basketball team, engaged in the World Cup.

September 26, 2022 (change September 26, 2022 | 21:18)

© breaking latest news

See also  Juventus, Pogba is in Turin. After the medical examinations, the contract will be signed - Sport

You may also like

Suzuki invests in flying cars

British Tournament: Zhao Xintong Derby 4-1 Browning, Yan...

Milan, Tomori not called up by England: the...

Maguire made a mistake and conceded the goal...

Women’s Basketball World Cup: China’s women’s basketball team...

Nba. Boston, Mazzulla with the shadow of Udoka....

Women’s Basketball World Cup: China’s women’s basketball team...

Athletics, Antonella Palmisano will be operated on her...

Hungary-Italy 0-2: Azzurri in the Nations League semifinals

Nations League: Italy, Croatia and Holland in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy