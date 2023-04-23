Cycling today | Pogacar, successfully intervened after his spectacular fall

Pogacar suffered a fall at kilometer 84 of Liège – Bastogne – Liège

The Slovenian was currently completing an excellent start to the season

Tadej Pogacar He has already undergone surgery this Sunday after having suffered fractures in the left scaphoid and in the semilunar bone after a fall while playing the classic Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

“Tadej Pogacar’s scaphoid surgery was successful and he will travel home this Monday for his recovery and rehabilitation“, indicated Adrian Rotunnomedical director of the UAE Emirates team, to which the runner belongs, after the intervention in Genk (Belgium).

Pogacarwho was the main favorite for victory and who aspired to conquer the Ardennes Triptych after previously winning the Amstel Gold Race and the Wallonne Arrow, fell at kilometer 84 in a haul in which the Dane was also involved Mikkel Honoré (EF Education).

Champion of the Tour de France in 2020 and 2021 and runner-up in 2022, At the moment, he was completing an excellent start to the season. After winning the Clásica Jaén Paraíso Interior, he won the final victory in the Tour of Andalusia-Ruta del Sol and in Paris-Nice, taking three stages in each of them.

To that he added his two wins in the Ardennes and, in between, the Tour of Flanders.