Cycling: top teams send aces to the Tour of Austria

At the Tour of Austria at the beginning of July, Austria’s professional cyclists face tough competition from top teams that send a well-known line-up into the race. UAE, for example, starts with its climbing aces George Bennett, Davide Formolo and Alessandro Covi. In addition, the sprinter Pascal Ackermann, who recently won a stage at the Giro, and Marc Hirschi are in the squad of the World Tour racing team.



19.06.2023 11.10

Online since today, 11.10 a.m

The 24-year-old Swiss secured both a stage win at the Tour de France and overall victory at the classic Fleche Wallone in 2020. Ineos will compete in the Tour of Austria, which has been revived under new organizational management after a three-year break, with Frenchman Pavel Sivakov, winner of the Vuelta a Burgos 2022, and 21-year-old Briton Leo Hayter, who was successful in the junior category.

The tour directors Thomas Kofler and Thomas Pupp were impressed by the strong line-ups. “It will be hard work for our home teams on the five stages from Vorarlberg to Lower Austria to assert themselves against the top teams,” said Kofler.

Tour of Austria 2023

2nd to 6th July 2023:

1st leg, 2 July:

Dornbirn – Dornbirn

2nd stage, 3 July:

St. Anton – Innsbruck

3rd stage, 4 July:

Sillian – St. Johann/Salzburg (via Großglockner)

4th stage, 5 July:

St. Johann/Salzburg – Steyr

5th stage, 6 July:

Ybbs an der Donau – Sonntagberg (mountain arrival)

Bayer with chances of overall victory

The Tour of Austria starts on July 2nd in Dornbirn and ends after five stages on the Sonntagberg in Lower Austria. In addition to Ineos and UAE, there are also Alpecin from the top league with Tobias Bayer from Upper Austria and Jayco with Lukas Pöstlberger. The 31-year-old supports his German captain Felix Engelhart, who has been under contract in Pupp’s team at KTM Tirol for the past four years. “Felix has great potential and is a very strong climber. He already won a difficult professional race in Italy this year and last year he was crowned U23 European Champion,” sums up Pupp.

A total of 19 teams, each with seven riders, tackle the Tour. The two teams Bingoal and Eolo step out of the ProTour category. The majority of the field is made up of 13 Continental teams, including the five Austrian teams WSA, Felbermayr, Vorarlberg, Hrinkow and Tirol, who organize the tour together. The planned start of a national team with Austrian foreign professionals from racing teams like Bora and Bahrain did not materialize.

