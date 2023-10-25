Cycling: Tour 2024 promises drama until the end

“It will be legendary,” said defending champion Jonas Vingegaard at the presentation of the route on Wednesday in the fashionable Palais de Congres in Paris. The women will not take part in their 2024 tour until August (12th to 18th). The Tour des Femmes starts in Rotterdam and the finish is at the end of the famous bends of Alpe d’Huez.

The two-time Tour winners Tadej Pogacar and Vingegaard, time trial world champion Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic are set to fight a breathtaking four-way battle over 21 stages and 3,492 kilometers. From a local perspective, eyes are on Felix Gall, who won the queen stage of this year’s Tour and was voted Austria’s athlete of the year.

The organizers have put everything in place for a memorable tour, with every top star able to play to their strengths. There are also up to eight possible sprint finishes, where Mark Cavendish is hoping for his 35th stage win. This would distance him from Eddy Merckx and make him the sole record holder.

Galibier’s first endurance test

After the start in Florence, there are two days in Italy before heading to the French Alps. There will be a first endurance test early on at the legendary Col du Galibier. Then we head towards Paris, where the ninth section as a gravel stage is likely to be a spectacle. 14 sections on loose ground have to be overcome, a total of 32 kilometers.

After the first day of rest in Orleans, the field heads to the Pyrenees. The 15th stage ends there on the Plateau de Beille; with an altitude difference of almost 5,000 meters, it is the most demanding day in the mountains. In the final week, three Alpine stages await the riders. The 19th stage with the 2,802 meter high Cime de Bonette and the mountain finish in Isola 2000 stands out here. There are 4,600 meters of altitude to overcome in just 145 kilometers.

Time trial decision

An extremely demanding individual time trial from Monaco to Nice over 35 kilometers concludes the tour. The winner will be determined on the Promenade des Anglais on the Mediterranean, and the organizers are hoping for a similar outcome to 1989.

Back then, Frenchman Laurent Fignon and Greg LeMond fought a memorable battle against the clock in Paris. In the end, the American won the yellow jersey with a lead of eight seconds. It is still the closest tour decision in history.

Women start in Rotterdam

Because of the Summer Games in Paris, the women’s tour will not start on the last day of the men’s race, as it did recently. The Grand Depart will not take place in Rotterdam until August 12th, and thus for the first time abroad.

The route leads south over eight stages and 946.3 kilometers. On the second day there will be two stages in Rotterdam. The decision on overall victory will be made on the final stage on August 18th, a demanding day in the Alps with almost 4,000 meters of altitude from Le Grand-Bornand to Alpe d’Huez.

