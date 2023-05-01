Home » Cycling: Tour de France debut as a reward for Gall
Change in the season timetable of professional cyclist Felix Gall: Instead of starting as planned at the 106th Giro d’Italia starting this week, the East Tyrolean has been called up by his World Tour Team AG2R to do something higher. Thanks to his recent strong performances, Gall will make his debut in the Tour de France in July, as the 25-year-old announced on Monday.

“Because of my strong last few weeks, I recommended myself and that in a French team, for which the tour is the absolute highlight of the year,” he proudly explained. Gall had recently finished ninth overall at the Tour of the Alps despite a fall and made his first podium in a professional race there with a second place on the first section.

“After the Tour of the Alps, I got a call from my team that I wasn’t scheduled for the Giro but for the Tour de France. Actually, I was never an issue for the tour, because the assignments for the important races are always planned in winter. So it’s a double honor for me to be able to drive the Tour of France,” said the Austrian.

The Tour de France started on 1 July

The 2015 Junior World Champion was not unhappy about not having to go through the stress of preparing for the Giro right away. Gall had contested the Tour of Italy for the first time last year and was 50th overall. become. Now he can prepare for the tour in France, which starts on July 1st in Bilbao in the Basque Country.

A high-altitude training camp in the Sierra Nevada and a start in the one-day Mercan’Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes race (May 30) are planned for May. “After that I planned the Austrian Championships in Waidhofen an der Ybbs. Above all, the difficult route should suit me,” says Gall, who will also be at the start of the Tour de Suisse in June.

