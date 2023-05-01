Home » Cycling: Tour de Romandie: Arndt finished second behind Gaviria
Status: 04/30/2023 4:43 p.m

Professional cyclist Nikias Arndt narrowly missed his first win of the season at the end of the Tour de Romandie.

The 31-year-old was only beaten by Colombian Fernando Gaviria on the fifth and final stage over 170.8 kilometers from Vufflens-la-Ville to Geneva. Briton Ethan Hayter took third place.

The Briton Adam Yates didn’t let the overall victory be taken away from him. Slovenia star Tadej Pogacar’s UAE teammate held a 19-second lead over American Matteo Jorgenson in the final standings. German drivers played no role in the overall standings.

