Home » Cycling: Tour mourns the oldest overall winner
Sports

Cycling: Tour mourns the oldest overall winner

by admin
Cycling: Tour mourns the oldest overall winner

cycling

Spain and the Tour de France mourn the loss of former Tour winner Federico Bahamontes. The “Eagle of Toledo” died a month after his 95th birthday, according to Carlos Velazquez, the city’s mayor. He was the oldest living overall winner of the Tour de France and at the same time the first Spaniard to win the Tour of France. Now the oldest surviving Tour winner (1966) is Frenchman Lucien Aimar at 82.

08.08.2023 12.37

Online since yesterday, 12:37 p.m

Bahamontes was considered an outstanding climber, one of the best climbers of all time and won the Tour of France in 1959. In 1963 and 1964 he made it to the podium with second and third place respectively. Bahamontes won the mountain jersey six times at the Tour – a mark that was only later surpassed by Frenchman Richard Virenque.

In addition to seven stage wins at the Tour and a total of 97 race wins on the road, Bahamontes also conquered the mountain jersey twice at the Vuelta a Espana, once each at the Giro d’Italia and Tour de Suisse. He was denied further tour victories not least because of his limited opportunities in the individual time trial.

“Our thoughts and hearts are with his family and friends at this difficult moment,” the tour said on Twitter. In Valladolid, where Bahamontes died on Tuesday, and in his “hometown” Toledo, the flags were flown at half-mast to commemorate his death, and a book of condolences was placed in Toledo City Hall. “Fede, adopted son of the city of Toledo, admired and loved, touched us with his extraordinary climbing skills,” wrote Velazquez.

Wait and eat ice cream

Former Tour de France director Jacques Goddet coined the nickname “Eagle of Toledo” in reference to Bahamonte’s famous climbing skills, which seemed to almost fly up the highest mountains of the Tour. According to statistics, he won 51 mountain classifications in the highest categories on the tour alone.

See also  Swimming, waiting for Martinenghi and Pilato, another world night

APA/AFP Bahamontes a year before his overall victory at the 1958 Tour

Apparently Bahamontes didn’t like descents much. According to legend, in 1954, on the stage from Lyon to Grenoble, after arriving alone at the top of the Col de Romeyere, he waited for the opponents and meanwhile ate ice cream in peace, because he didn’t want to go down the mountain alone. After his active cycling career, Bahamontes ran a bike shop and organized the Vuelta a Toledo until 2015.

You may also like

Tampa Bay Rays Secure Victory with Late Inning...

Gran Canaria announces Sylven Landesberg

Juventus, Vlahovic flies to Monaco for medical checks

the Americans, double defending champions, eliminated by Sweden...

Today on TV, a family friendly for Juventus....

Backpack for the winner of the tennis US...

Shanghai Haigang Dominates with 5-0 Victory, Shandong Taishan...

Naples, Osimhen’s agent arrived on retreat. Double scenario:...

One dead after riots by Croatian fans in...

Analyzing Vlatko Andonovski’s Role in the USA’s World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy