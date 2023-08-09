Cycling: Tour mourns the oldest overall winner

cycling

Spain and the Tour de France mourn the loss of former Tour winner Federico Bahamontes. The “Eagle of Toledo” died a month after his 95th birthday, according to Carlos Velazquez, the city’s mayor. He was the oldest living overall winner of the Tour de France and at the same time the first Spaniard to win the Tour of France. Now the oldest surviving Tour winner (1966) is Frenchman Lucien Aimar at 82.



Bahamontes was considered an outstanding climber, one of the best climbers of all time and won the Tour of France in 1959. In 1963 and 1964 he made it to the podium with second and third place respectively. Bahamontes won the mountain jersey six times at the Tour – a mark that was only later surpassed by Frenchman Richard Virenque.

In addition to seven stage wins at the Tour and a total of 97 race wins on the road, Bahamontes also conquered the mountain jersey twice at the Vuelta a Espana, once each at the Giro d’Italia and Tour de Suisse. He was denied further tour victories not least because of his limited opportunities in the individual time trial.

🕊️It is with deep sadness that we learn of the passing of Federico Bahamontes, winner of the 1959 Tour de France.

🕊️It is with deep sadness that we learn of the passing of Federico Bahamontes, winner of the 1959 Tour de France.

Aged 95, the Eagle of Toledo was the oldest Tour de France winner, the first Spanish winner, and a six-time winner of the Mountain classification.

“Our thoughts and hearts are with his family and friends at this difficult moment,” the tour said on Twitter. In Valladolid, where Bahamontes died on Tuesday, and in his “hometown” Toledo, the flags were flown at half-mast to commemorate his death, and a book of condolences was placed in Toledo City Hall. “Fede, adopted son of the city of Toledo, admired and loved, touched us with his extraordinary climbing skills,” wrote Velazquez.

Former Tour de France director Jacques Goddet coined the nickname “Eagle of Toledo” in reference to Bahamonte’s famous climbing skills, which seemed to almost fly up the highest mountains of the Tour. According to statistics, he won 51 mountain classifications in the highest categories on the tour alone.

APA/AFP Bahamontes a year before his overall victory at the 1958 Tour

Apparently Bahamontes didn’t like descents much. According to legend, in 1954, on the stage from Lyon to Grenoble, after arriving alone at the top of the Col de Romeyere, he waited for the opponents and meanwhile ate ice cream in peace, because he didn’t want to go down the mountain alone. After his active cycling career, Bahamontes ran a bike shop and organized the Vuelta a Toledo until 2015.

