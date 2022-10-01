Home Sports Cycling, Tour of Croatia: Vingegaard wins again! It is in the form of Lombardy
Cycling, Tour of Croatia: Vingegaard wins again! It is in the form of Lombardy

Cycling, Tour of Croatia: Vingegaard wins again! It is in the form of Lombardy

Jonas Vingegaard (Dan, Jumbo-Visma) won the fifth stage of the Tour of Croatia, 154 km with the finish in Labin. This is the second success for the Tour winner in this short stage race: he is also the leader and at this point in pole position for the final success in the race. Thus proving to be fit for the Giro di Lombardia on Saturday 8 October. Jonathan Milan lost his shirt, the best today was Vincenzo Albanese, 4th at the finish line. In the general Mohoric is second at 8 ”behind Vingegaard.

October 1 – 3:32 pm

