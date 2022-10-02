Home Sports Cycling, Tour of Croatia: Viviani’s winning sprint. Mohoric wins the race
Cycling, Tour of Croatia: Viviani’s winning sprint. Mohoric wins the race

Cycling, Tour of Croatia: Viviani’s winning sprint. Mohoric wins the race

The sprinter returns to success after 233 days. With the bonuses collected in the last stage the Slovenian overtakes Vingegaard in the standings

After 233 days, Elia Viviani returns to win a road race. The Ineos Grenadiers sprinter preceded everyone in the sprint of the sixth and final stage of the Tour of Croatia. At the finish in Zagreb (fraction taken by Sveta Nedelja for 158 km) the 33-year-old blue preceded the Slovenian Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorius) and Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo Kometa). Fifth and sixth place for Sacha Modolo (Bardiani) and Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorius) who won the first two stages in this Tour of Croatia. For Elia it is victory number 87 in his career, almost 8 months after his stage victory at the Tour of Provence. By virtue of the 9 ”bonus won today Mohoric won the general classification with 1” ahead of the Danish Jonas Vingegaard. Third place for the British Oscar Onley (Team Dsm).

October 2, 2022 (change October 2, 2022 | 16:04)

