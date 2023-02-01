CYCLE TOURISM: HOW TO CHOOSE THE ROUTE

Although more and more information is available, it’s hard to really know what awaits us on the road on a trip by bike. It all depends on whether you are going to a known route or not, the information will be more or less difficult to find!

Before you start planning your route, you need to choose it! Which destination do you intend to follow? Afterwards, it all depends on the time available, its accessibility, the distance you want to travel and the road conditions. First of all, you should know that marked and signposted routes are those with more information.

In Brazil there are several of them, the most traditional ones are the Caminho da Fé, the European Valley and the Estrada Real. Many have a religious theme, visiting churches and sanctuaries, such as the Caminho da Fé, the Caminho das Missões, the Caminho de Caravaggio, the Caminho do Monastery, the Caminho da Paz, among others. All follow the model of the Camino de Santiago de Compostela (including the yellow arrows and the passport).

We have several routes, if you don’t know much about each of them, don’t worry! You can see details on the blog of a dear friend, Claudia Jack, who is enthusiastic about cycling. She was responsible for my initiation into cycling (Report here – Estrada Real).

In addition to the marked routes, we have many routes mapped by the couple Olinto and Rafaela. They are working on the production of a series of cycle tourism books and guides, with detailed mapped bicycle travel itineraries. Routes are mapped but not signposted. It is possible to purchase detailed guides and explore Brazil abroad.

In Europe there are a multitude of routes that allow you to travel by bicycle almost anywhere. From the North Cape to Turkey, from the tip of Finistère to the Black Sea, and there are also the EuroVelo Signposted Routes, which allow you to travel from one end of Europe to the other.

It is possible to discover pre-established itineraries everywhere in the world.

2.Get information about the chosen route

To plan your route, you will need to know information such as:

A altitude;

The distance to travel;

Terrain conditions (gravel, earth, asphalt);

The number of places to visit;

The difference in altitude will inevitably have an influence on your trip, because you evolve less in mountainous and rocky areas than in classic cycle paths. It is also important to consider the terrain condition when planning your route. If we consider a gravel route, the pace will not be the same as on the road.

Obviously, if we are going on a long trip, we make these considerations a little bit on a daily basis.

3.Know your pace

To plan your route, you’ll need to know your pace. This way, you will be able to know how much you pedal within certain time limits!

The more you know yourself, the easier it is to plan a bike route! If you don’t know yourself before you leave, it’s always good to test your skills on a little trip, or even pedal more to understand your pace. That way, you’ll probably be able to determine the number of kilometers you can do in a day.

If you are a great sport, you will easily keep a good pace. I have already met bike travelers who travel up to 160 km a day! Me, I like to admire the landscape. Traveling by bike for me is above all contemplation. Normally, I travel an average of 60 km a day! There have been days when I cycled 120 km (Patagonia – an endless straight with a monotonous landscape).

4.Plan with the right tools

GPS thinks about the fastest and the shortest. Google Maps in particular. Sometimes he doesn’t care if the path is accessible by bike or not. Which can be problematic, as you can suddenly find yourself on unsuitable and overly busy roads that you’ll want to get away from. I never use it to plan or check a route.

My advice would therefore be to prepare the route you want to take using apps like Koomot, Bikemap, Strava, and possibly Maps.me. I particularly do not give up physical maps, not because I am not familiar with the applications, but because I believe that the physical map brings me closer to people. The application gives you certainty and the physical map sometimes brings doubts. In this case, I look for a resident to ask, enabling interactions that would not occur otherwise.

5.Be flexible

If there’s any advice I can give you, it’s: don’t plan your bike route with strict dates. Although I know that this is not always feasible. If you are only going for a few days, you may want to book accommodation and travel light. But if you’re going on a long trip, it’s best to avoid over-planning your itinerary. On a bicycle, every day is different.

Sometimes the roads are absurd and the time to travel them is endless. Sometimes the roads are less well maintained and full of potholes. In others you are faced with a much greater elevation than on paper. And sometimes, due to a misinterpretation of the signs, it ends up going in the opposite direction. This happened to me when I took Via Claudia Augusta (report here).

You must have understood by now: traveling is constantly facing surprises. Unforeseen events can happen all the time. I’m not just talking about the quality of the road, your mileage depends on whether you’re going to be tired or not. Not to mention the bike, because it only takes one problem to lose the day at the workshop.

6. Anticipate a margin of error

When planning a cycling route, I always assume that I will do more than planned, mainly because I love exploring all the detours. So I add a margin of 15% to 20% more on my mileage.

Did you know that the distances announced on your GPS or on the official website of a route rarely correspond to the reality shown by your meter? Often, it will be necessary to add a few kilometers to go to the supermarket or to some point of interest.

I like to avoid stress, so when I need to plan my route to get a return date, I tend to add an extra five days to the route. Mainly for long distance routes.

For example, if I choose a route of 1300 km. In my calculation, I add a margin of error of 20%, which is approximately 1560 km.

I divide that total by 60 (60 km per day, even if I did more). So that gives us 26 cycling days. I add to that two days off per week, two days in the city of start of the route and two days in the city of arrival. That gives me a total of 38 days of travel.

7.Don’t neglect rest days

O rest is extremely important when traveling by bike. Plan days when you won’t do much. Enjoy bike maintenance and other fun stuff. Sometimes you will also need to simply do nothing.

If you are traveling for less than three weeks, you will need less rest. Traveling by bike, you feel better, in great shape. But eventually weariness catches up with us. This at least allows us to enjoy more time to enjoy the scenery. It all depends on your physical conditioning, your way of travelling, your desires, your tiredness and the unforeseen circumstances you will face.

8. Journey wander, contemplate

Unless you want to take on a physical challenge, the advantage of planning the route for cycling trips is that it leaves little room for stress in case of commitments or deadlines to follow.

If we are ahead of schedule, there are always detours to take, opportunities to take advantage of and places to visit. And if you’re bored, tired or inclement weather, nothing prevents you from taking a train or a ride, skipping a stage, following a new route or taking a long detour. That’s what I did during my trip to Via Claudia Augusta. We planned such a wide itinerary that we took additional detours and they were very enriching.