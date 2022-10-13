Home Sports Cycling, Track World Cup, the women’s quartet in the final for gold against Great Britain
Alzini, Consonni, Balsamo and Guazzini win the semifinal with Australia in 4’11 “562: a historic gold is played against the British who eliminated France in 4’10” 109

Successful mission. After two false starts that have contributed to increasing the tension, the blue quartet of the women’s team pursuit will play the world title against Great Britain at 21.12. Martina Alzini, Chiara Consonni, Elisa Balsamo and Vittoria Guazzini beat Australia in 4’11 ”562, and will challenge Great Britain. The British Evans, Archibald, Barker and Knight overtook France with an excellent 4’10 ”109, the best time ever recorded in the two rounds of the women’s tournament. Coach Villa’s Italy was already silver at the 2021 World Cup in Roubaix and never won the gold medal in the quartet. Come on “rocket girls”.

13 October – 19:20

