The one between cycling training and cardio zones is one of the most debated topics not only among professional riders but also among Sunday cyclists. Road cycling is a demanding sport that requires a combination of physical fitness, stamina and mental determination both to compete in the countless appointments for amateurs and to train constantly. And the cyclists who train for improve their performance in terms of speed, distance and power they know very well that there is a direct correlation between training methods and heart rate.

Cycling training: the most common methods

To improve performance and achieve their goals, road cyclists must follow a structured training plan that includes a variety of training methods and cardio zones. Let’s start by looking at the most popular training methods for road cycling and then look at how to determine the appropriate heart rate zones for each method.

Ecco some of the most common training methods for road cycling.

Endurance Training: Endurance training involves long, steady rides at a moderate intensity to build aerobic fitness and endurance. This type of training is important for road cyclists, as many races can last several hours.

Interval training: Interval training involves short, high-intensity efforts alternating with recovery periods. This type of training is effective for improving speed, power and lactate threshold.

Uphill training: Hill training involves climbing steep hills or mountains to improve climbing ability and overall strength. This type of training is important for road cyclists, as many races involve steep hills.

Time trial training (Time Trial): timed training involves pedaling alone over a pre-set distance or a maximum effort timed route. This type of training is important for improving speed and anaerobic fitness.

Strength training: Strength training involves exercises that target the muscles used in cycling, such as the legs, core and upper body. This type of training can help improve power and endurance on the bike.

Overall, a combination of these training methods, along with proper nutrition and rest, can help road cyclists improve their performance and achieve their goals. It is important to tailor a training plan to individual needs and goals and to seek the help of a qualified trainer if necessary.

Cardio zones in cycling training

Cardio zones are one useful tool for road cycling training as they help cyclists understand and monitor effort levels during workouts. The most common method of determining heart rate zones is to calculate a rider’s maximum heart rate (MHR) and then use percentages of that rate to establish training zones.

Here they are five main heart rate zones commonly used in road cycling training:

Zone 1 (50-60% FCM): This is the easiest area and is used for recovery rides, warm-ups and cool-downs.

Zone 2 (60-70% FCM): This is a low to moderate intensity zone and is used for resistance training and building an aerobic base.

Zone 3 (70-80% FCM): This is a moderate to high intensity zone and is used for Time Trial Training, improving endurance and increasing the anaerobic threshold.

Zone 4 (80-90% FCM): This is a high intensity zone and is used for interval training, improving anaerobic capacity and increasing VO2 max.

Zone 5 (90-100% FCM): This is the highest intensity zone and is used for short, intense efforts, such as sprints and hill repeats.

It `s important to note that these zones can vary based on factors such as age, level of physical condition and state of health. A heart rate monitor or power meter can be useful tools for monitoring your exertion levels and ensuring that you are exercising in the appropriate heart rate zone. It is also important to work with a qualified trainer to develop a personalized training plan based on individual needs and goals. To learn more, you can read our article on how to lower your heart rate in cycling.

How to organize a cycling workout based on cardio zones

So let’s see how to organize a cycling workout based on the cardio zones.

Zone 1 (50-60% MHR): This is the easiest area and is used for recovery rides, warm-ups and cool-downs. The main goal of training in this zone is to improve aerobic efficiency, recovery and endurance. At this intensity, breathing is easy and conversation is possible.

Examples of workouts include:

Easy recovery ride: 60-90 minutes at a conversational pace.

Warm up and cool down: 10-15 minutes at a very easy pace before and after a more intense workout.

Zone 2 (60-70% MHR): This is a low to moderate intensity zone and is used for resistance training and building an aerobic base. The main goal of exercising in this zone is to improve your aerobic capacity and endurance. Breathing is deeper than in Zone 1, but conversation is still possible.

Examples of workouts include:

Endurance Ride: 2-3 hours at a steady pace with some short, intense breaks.

Timed ride: 60-90 minutes at a moderate pace with some short intense breaks.

Zone 3 (70-80% MHR): This is a moderate to high intensity zone and is used for timed rides, improving endurance and increasing the lactate threshold. The main goal of training in this zone is to improve your lactate threshold and your ability to sustain high intensity for longer periods. Breathing is deeper and conversation is difficult.

Examples of workouts include:

Timed Ride: 60-90 minutes at a moderate to high intensity with longer, more sustained breaks.

Fartlek workout: 60-90 minutes with short, high-intensity intervals interspersed with recovery periods.

Zone 4 (80-90% MHR): This is a high intensity zone and is used for interval training, improving anaerobic fitness and increasing VO2 max. The main goal of training in this zone is to improve anaerobic capacity and the ability to sustain high-intensity efforts. Breathing is heavy and conversation is impossible.

Examples of workouts include:

Uphill reps: 6-8 reps on a short, intense climb with recovery periods between each effort.

Tabata Intervals: 8 rounds of 20 seconds of maximum effort, followed by 10 seconds of recovery.

Zone 5 (90-100% MHR): this is the maximum intensity zone and is used for short, intense efforts, such as sprints and uphill repeats. The main purpose of training in this zone is to improve explosive power and speed. Breathing is very heavy and conversation is impossible.

Examples of workouts include:

Sprints: 10-12 full-power sprints of 10-15 seconds each, with recovery periods between each effort.

Hill repeats: 4-6 very intense hill repeats with long recovery periods between each effort.

It `s important to note that these workouts are just examples and should be tailored to your individual needs and goals. Additionally, it is advisable to work with a qualified trainer to develop a personalized training plan based on individual needs and goals.

Photo by Jack Delulio, Coen van de Broek, Markus Spiske on Unsplash

