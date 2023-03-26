Se you wanted the bicycle, now you have to pedal. This alone would be enough for beginner cycling training: leave the house, get on the saddle and start pedaling. Cycling is a strenuous sport, which to improve requires commitment and dedicationbut it is also an excellent way to improve physical fitness and general health and already with a little perseverance you can perceive the first improvements in a short time.

Cycling training for beginners: methods, tips and benefits

If you are looking for training schedules for amateurs, our advice is to brake. Before following a plan it is better that you form a base of fitness, of general physical shape, improving a little cardiovascular resistance, strength and muscle tone and also the power to face some hills. Then, when you’ve enjoyed your outdoor outings, you will have made a little callus to the saddle, you will have made some mistakes with respect to drinking and eating on the bike, running out of energy, and in short you will have become familiar with your new bike, you will be able to pick up some real training tables for cycling. For the moment Start following these simple tips for beginner cycling training.

Cycling training methods for beginners

Endurance training: Resistance training is about increasing your cardiovascular capacity and endurance over time. This goal can be achieved by gradually increasing the length and intensity of your runs. Start with shorter rides, about 30 minutes to an hour, and gradually increase the time and distance over a few weeks. If you want to know more, read also what resistance training is for.

Strength training: Strength training is important for building the leg muscles needed for cycling. Focus on exercises like squats, lunges, and leg presses, as well as plyometric exercises like box jumps and step-ups. Try to do strength exercises two to three times a week.

Interval training: Interval training consists of alternating periods of high-intensity cycling with periods of recovery. It can help improve speed, power and cardiovascular fitness. Start with short intervals of about 30 seconds and gradually increase the length and intensity of the intervals over time. To find out how to do it, read also how the 30-20-10 method of INterval Training works.

Cycling training tips for those just starting out

Start slowly: It’s important to start slowly and gradually build up your fitness over time. Don’t exert yourself too soon and focus on maintaining a comfortable, steady pace.

Focus on technique: Proper technique is important for efficient and effective pedaling. Focus on maintaining correct posture, pedaling and cadence, and work on bike handling skills such as cornering and braking. To find out more, read also adjusting the saddle on your racing bike.

Maintain consistency: Consistency is key to making progress in cycling training. Try to ride regularly and stick to a regular schedule to build a cycling habit.

Listen to your body: It is important to listen to your body and follow a rhythm that makes you feel comfortable. Don’t overexert yourself and take breaks when necessary.

Benefits of cycling training for beginners

Improved cardiovascular health: Cycling is a great way to improve cardiovascular health and reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke and other health problems.

Increased stamina: Cycling training can help improve endurance, allowing you to ride longer and with less fatigue.

Strength and muscle tone: Cycling helps develop leg muscles, improving overall muscle tone and strength.

Stress reduction: Cycling is a great way to reduce stress and improve overall mental health.

Bottom line, bike training for beginners must focus on building a foundation of fitness and techniquewhile emphasizing the importance of recovery and injury prevention. With time and practice, you can gradually improve your fitness and technique and enjoy the many benefits of cycling.

Photo by Coen van de Broek / Paul Vallejo / Munbaik Cycling Clothing on Unsplash

