For the Piedmontese of Trek-Segafredo, queen of Roubaix, still a success after Saturday’s Emilia

From our correspondent Ciro Scognamiglio

Too bad that the season is winding down, one wonders. Too bad because Elisa Longo Borghini is in great shape. The 29-year-old Piedmontese of Trek-Segafredo, queen of Paris-Roubaix, had conquered the Giro dell’Emilia on Saturday and today repeated the solo in the second edition of the women’s Tre Valli Varesine, which ended around 12 in Via Sacco in Varese (90 km, the departure was from Busto Arsizio).

The podium

Like Saturday on San Luca, second place for the American Ewers, of Ef. Third was the Spanish Santesteban, then the tricolor Elisa Balsamo, teammate of Longo Borghini. Fifth was the Cuban Sierra, who had won the first edition last year. For Longo Borghini this is the 35th success in his career: as many as 20 have arrived in races for one day.

