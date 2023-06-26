Home » Cycling: UAE and Jumbo with strong teams for the Tour de France
Cycling: UAE and Jumbo with strong teams for the Tour de France

Status: 06/26/2023 1:48 p.m

Challenger Tadej Pogacar can count on strong helpers at the Tour de France in the UAE Team Emirates, as can defending champion Jonas Vingegaard with Jumbo-Visma.

In the hunt for his third overall victory, Slovenian professional cyclist Tadej Pogacar can rely on a strong team. Last year’s second was nominated by the UAE Team Emirates for the Tour of France, which starts on Saturday (July 1st, 2023) in Bilbao, as well as his noble helpers Adam Yates (England) and Rafal Majka (Poland). The racing team announced this on Monday (06/26/2023).

“We have a very good group,” said Pogacar, who will start the Great Loop for the first time in the Slovenian championship jersey: “We’re going to the tour to put on a good show and of course we’re aiming for overall victory.”

The squad is completed by the mountain specialists Felix Großschartner (Austria) and Marc Soler (Spain) as well as Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark), Matteo Trentin (Italy) and Vegard Stake Laengen (Norway).

Jumbo-Visma with defending champion Vingegaard and van Aert

The Danish professional cyclist Jonas Vingegaard is defending his title with the Dutch racing team Jumbo-Visma. Classics specialist Wout van Aert (Belgium) is also part of the team, as are Dylan van Baarle, Sepp Kuss, Tiesj Benoot, Christophe Laporte, Nathan Van Hooydonck and Wilco Kelderman. In addition to the overall ranking and six stages, Jumbo-Visma 2022 also won the mountain and points classification.

