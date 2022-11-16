Fifteen cyclo-cross appointments to bring the engine to the top for the road season. This is Wout Van Aert’s program for the winter. In the 15 dates of the Belgian champion’s calendar, the red circle was placed on February 5, the day of the Hoogerheide world championship in Holland.

Worldwide operation

—

The green jersey of the last Tour de France – which last year won 9 of the ten cyclo-cross in which it participated – will start on November 26 in Kortrijk in Belgium before contesting five rounds of the World Cup, the Belgian championship (February 15 ) and the World Cup. Another of the most anticipated protagonists is the British Tom Pidcock. The cyclo-cross champion will resume his season on Saturday at Merksplas in Belgium but will not compete in the World Cup. The Ineos team rider will focus on his road preparation. Instead, Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel has planned to resume racing in early December.