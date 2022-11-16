Home Sports Cycling, Van Aert: the goal is the cyclo-cross World Championship
Cycling, Van Aert: the goal is the cyclo-cross World Championship

Cycling, Van Aert: the goal is the cyclo-cross World Championship

The Belgian will make his debut on November 26 in Kortrijk. The world championship round is scheduled for February 5 at Hoogerheide in the Netherlands. For Pidcock first outing on Saturday at Merksplas in Belgium but he won’t compete in the World Cup

Fifteen cyclo-cross appointments to bring the engine to the top for the road season. This is Wout Van Aert’s program for the winter. In the 15 dates of the Belgian champion’s calendar, the red circle was placed on February 5, the day of the Hoogerheide world championship in Holland.

Worldwide operation

The green jersey of the last Tour de France – which last year won 9 of the ten cyclo-cross in which it participated – will start on November 26 in Kortrijk in Belgium before contesting five rounds of the World Cup, the Belgian championship (February 15 ) and the World Cup. Another of the most anticipated protagonists is the British Tom Pidcock. The cyclo-cross champion will resume his season on Saturday at Merksplas in Belgium but will not compete in the World Cup. The Ineos team rider will focus on his road preparation. Instead, Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel has planned to resume racing in early December.

November 15, 2022 (change November 15, 2022 | 19:05)

