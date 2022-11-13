Home Sports Cycling, Vingegaard: ‘Challenge all the best in the same big lap? Exciting ‘
Sports

Cycling, Vingegaard: ‘Challenge all the best in the same big lap? Exciting ‘

by admin
Cycling, Vingegaard: ‘Challenge all the best in the same big lap? Exciting ‘

The king of the 2022 Tour: “Me against Evenepoel, Pogacar, Bernal, Roglic … I can’t wait for such a duel”

The plans for 2023 have not yet been revealed, but in the meantime Jonas Vingegaard already seems eager to reconfirm himself at the highest level after a 2022 in which he defeated Tadej Pogacar. And in particular, the 25-year-old Dane from Jumbo-Visma is attracted to the possibility of challenging all his rivals. ” time for such a moment. And I would not forget Primož Roglič and Egan Bernal. All of us, in one Grand Tour? I’m already excited about it now. I want to compete with the best. It would be a success that would be worth even more if I managed to win ”. Vingegaard then focuses on Evenepoel: “He and I could be allies, we would both benefit from a tough race. Sure, he would be a good ally, but only until such time as we shouldn’t be confronted directly. Remco at the Vuelta a España was incredibly strong and now I don’t know where we would be in a direct confrontation ”.

November 12 – 9:26 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Treviso Basket loses 82-70 in Naples: the shot from outside this time does not enter

You may also like

Atalanta-Inter: Gasperini and Inzaghi, the precedents of the...

Subtle “law” Napoli-Udinese: “I took two avoidable goals,...

Exclusive | Li Tie was rumored to be...

Lecce, Baroni: “Congratulations to the guys, I’m sorry...

Fuelling for the World Cup? Cristiano Ronaldo will...

F1 Brazil, Russell takes the Sprint, then Sainz...

Volleyball: A-1 female, Milan never stops, overwhelmed Vallefoglia....

F1 Brazil, Russell: “How Mercedes has grown!”. Hamilton:...

Nakashima wins the Next Gen Atp Finals: defeated...

Verratti-Psg, forward until 2026: this is how much...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy