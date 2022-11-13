The plans for 2023 have not yet been revealed, but in the meantime Jonas Vingegaard already seems eager to reconfirm himself at the highest level after a 2022 in which he defeated Tadej Pogacar. And in particular, the 25-year-old Dane from Jumbo-Visma is attracted to the possibility of challenging all his rivals. ” time for such a moment. And I would not forget Primož Roglič and Egan Bernal. All of us, in one Grand Tour? I’m already excited about it now. I want to compete with the best. It would be a success that would be worth even more if I managed to win ”. Vingegaard then focuses on Evenepoel: “He and I could be allies, we would both benefit from a tough race. Sure, he would be a good ally, but only until such time as we shouldn’t be confronted directly. Remco at the Vuelta a España was incredibly strong and now I don’t know where we would be in a direct confrontation ”.