Three months after the apotheosis on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, the Danish Jonas Vingegaard returns to success in the yellow jersey in the first edition of the Criterium in Singapore, organized by Aso (the same as the Tour): 57 km on the city circuit that hosts the Grand Prix of F.1. After a real breakaway, the Jumbo-Visma leader, winner of the 2022 Tour de France, anticipated Chris Froome and Vincenzo Nibali: eleven great laps in two. Mark Cavendish imposed himself in the special classification of the green jersey in points, thanks to the sprints of the intermediate finishing lines.