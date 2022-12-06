The blue paired with the Dutch Hoppezak, Donega with the Czech Rugovac. The other Italians on the track at work in Calpe under the orders of coach Villa
After two years of absence, the Six Days of Rotterdam is back. Thirteen couples at the start from this evening until Sunday to decide who will be the successors of Yoeri Havik and Wim Stroetinga, winners in 2020. Among these 26 cyclists there will also be two Italians: Elia Viviani and Matteo Donega’. The standard-bearer from Tokyo, world champion in 2022 in the Elimination, will compete with the Dutchman Vincent Hoppezak while the standard-bearer of cycling Team Friuli will be paired with the Czech Denis Rugovac. The last Italian in a “foreground” Six Days was Michele Scartezzini competing in Ghent in 2021.
After the Rotterdam event Viviani is expected in Montichiari from 21 to 23 December together with Ganna for three days of work under the orders of track coach Marco Villa. Sector in full swing ahead of the European Championships in February in Grenchen, Switzerland. And to better prepare for these appointments, a group is currently at work in Calpe, Spain. Among these are Lamon, Bertazzo, Guazzini and Cavalli.
1. Jan Willem van Schip (Ola) – Sebastián Mora (Spa)
2. Roger Kluge (Ger) – Cees Bol (Ola)
3. Niki Terpsta – Yoeri Hawk (Ola)
4. Marc Hester – Matias Malmberg (Dan)
5. Tuur Dens (Bel) – Louis Pijourlet (Fra)
6. Philip Heijnen (Ola) – Tim Torn Teutenberg (Ger)
7. Lukas Rüegg – Claudio Imhof (Svi)
8. Matteo Donegà (Ita) – Denis Rugovac (Czech Republic)
9. Jules Hesters – Lindsay de Vylder (Bel)
10. Theo Reinhardt – Moritz Malcharek (Ger)
11. Wojciech Pszczolarski – Bartosz Rudyk (Pol)
12. Elia Viviani (Ita) – Vincent Hoppezak (Ola)
13. Raymond Kreder – Mel van der Veekens (Ola)
