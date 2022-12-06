After two years of absence, the Six Days of Rotterdam is back. Thirteen couples at the start from this evening until Sunday to decide who will be the successors of Yoeri Havik and Wim Stroetinga, winners in 2020. Among these 26 cyclists there will also be two Italians: Elia Viviani and Matteo Donega’. The standard-bearer from Tokyo, world champion in 2022 in the Elimination, will compete with the Dutchman Vincent Hoppezak while the standard-bearer of cycling Team Friuli will be paired with the Czech Denis Rugovac. The last Italian in a “foreground” Six Days was Michele Scartezzini competing in Ghent in 2021.