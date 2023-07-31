Cycling: Vollering wins Tour de France Femmes

cycling

Dutch Demi Vollering has won the second edition of the Tour de France Femmes. The 26-year-old won the overall victory in the final time trial in Pau on Sunday. After eight stages and 959.9 kilometers, Vollering had a lead of 3:03 minutes over second-placed Belgian Lotte Kopecky in the overall standings.



Vollering’s compatriot and defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten had to settle for fourth place overall. The last time trial was won by Swiss European champion Marlen Reusser, who was ten seconds ahead of Vollering in 29:15 minutes over 22.6 kilometers.

Vollering had laid the foundation for Saturday’s victory on the Tourmalet hilltop finish when she won by almost two minutes. She crowned her outstanding year with overall victory, after winning the difficult one-day races Strade Bianche, Amstel Gold Race, Fleche Wallonne and Liège – Bastogne – Liège in spring.

At the next Tour de France Femmes, Vollering will have a home game to start with. The tour will start in Rotterdam in 2024, and the second and third stages will also be held in the Netherlands.

Individual time trial in Pau (22.6 km): 1st Marlen Reusser SUI 29:15 2nd Demi Vollering NED + 0:10 3rd Lotte Kopecky BEL 0:38 4th Grace Brown AUS 0:40 5th Riejanne Markus NED 0: 50 6th Juliette Labous FRA 1:17 7th Olivia Baril CAN 1:18 8th Vittoria Guazzini ITA 1:21 9th Katarzyna Niewiadoma POL 1:23 10th Lucinda Brand NED 1:30 17th

Christina Schweinberger

AUT

1:51

104.

Catherine Schweinberger

AUT

4:39

rating

Final score after eight stages: 1 Demi Vollering NED 25:17:35 2 Lotte Kopecky BEL + 3:03 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma POL 3:03 4 Annemiek van Vleuten NED 3:59 5 Juliette Labous FRA 4:48 6 .Ashleigh Moolman RSA 5:21 7. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig DEN 9:09 8. Ane Santesteban Gonzalez ESP 9:36 9. Ricarda Bauernfeind GER 9:56 10. Amanda Spratt OUT 10:14 39.

Christina Schweinberger

AUT

41:42

100.

Catherine Schweinberger

AUT

1:25:40

