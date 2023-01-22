Home Sports Cycling, Vuelta San Juan: Bennet hit in the sprint, Nizzolo is third
Cycling, Vuelta San Juan: Bennet hit in the sprint, Nizzolo is third

Cycling, Vuelta San Juan: Bennet hit in the sprint, Nizzolo is third

In the first stage, the Irishman precedes Morkov and the Italian. Stage decided in the sprint after a long escape attempt by Tarozzi

Sam Bennet (Bora Hansgrohe) won the first stage of the 143.9km Vuelta San Juan. In the sprint, the Irishman, in his sixtieth career victory, preceded the Dane Michael Morkov (Soudal-Quick Step) and the Italian Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech). Sixth place for Elia Viviani, seventh for Peter Sagan. A fraction that saw the Italian Manuele Tarozzi, 24 year old from the Green Project, great protagonist. First in a breakaway in a group that even reached 10 units and then in a two-man attempt together with the Argentine Velardez, caught up 20 km from the finish. Behind Bennett. Tomorrow, Monday, second stage: Valle Fertil-Jachal of 201.1km.

