In the first stage, the Irishman precedes Morkov and the Italian. Stage decided in the sprint after a long escape attempt by Tarozzi
Sam Bennet (Bora Hansgrohe) won the first stage of the 143.9km Vuelta San Juan. In the sprint, the Irishman, in his sixtieth career victory, preceded the Dane Michael Morkov (Soudal-Quick Step) and the Italian Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech). Sixth place for Elia Viviani, seventh for Peter Sagan. A fraction that saw the Italian Manuele Tarozzi, 24 year old from the Green Project, great protagonist. First in a breakaway in a group that even reached 10 units and then in a two-man attempt together with the Argentine Velardez, caught up 20 km from the finish. Behind Bennett. Tomorrow, Monday, second stage: Valle Fertil-Jachal of 201.1km.
January 22 – 11.51pm
© breaking latest news