Quinn Simmons won the third stage of the Vuelta San Juan, 171 kilometers with start and finish at the Villicum racetrack: the 21-year-old American of Trek-Segafredo, a predestined talent, invented a finisseur action in the final mocking the sprinters preparing for the sprint. According to the Argentinean Richeze. Third was the Irishman Bennett, who leads the standings. Italians: fifth Nizzolo, ninth Obs. The first two stages were won by Sam Bennett (Irl, Bora-Hangrohe) and Fabio Jakobsen (Ola, Soudal-Quick Step). Wednesday we continue with the fourth stage, which will always start from the Villicum racetrack and will end in Barreal after 196 km. Thursday is the only rest day: the Argentinian race will end on Sunday.