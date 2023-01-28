Home Sports Cycling, Vuelta San Juan: Welsford blow. Ganna fined, Bernal retires
Cycling, Vuelta San Juan: Welsford blow. Ganna fined, Bernal retires

Cycling, Vuelta San Juan: Welsford blow. Ganna fined, Bernal retires

In the sixth and penultimate stage, the Australian won the sprint. Eighth place for Elia Viviani, 5th his brother Attilio. For Pippo 500 Swiss francs and 15 UCI ranking points for “dangerous position” on the bike. Egan stops with a knee problem

Australian Sam Welsford finds the right spark to win the sixth stage of the Vuelta San Juan. On the finish at the Vicente Chancay Velodrome after 144.9 km, the fraction was decided with a sprint involving some of the best sprinters: from Fabio Jakobsen to Peter Sagan passing through the blue Elia Viviani. Behind the 27-year-old of Team Dsm – in his second career victory – was Sam Bennett (Bora), already winner of the first stage. To complete the podium the Colombian Fernando Gaviria (Movistar), who scored in the fourth fraction. Immediately off the podium the Dutch Jakobsen.

And the Italians? In the volatone they finish in 4 in the top 10 with a curiosity: Attilio Viviani (Team Corratec) finishes ahead of his brother Elia (Ineos): the first fifth, the standard-bearer of Tokyo eighth. Besides them ninth place for Enrico Zanoncello (Green Project Bardiani) and Mattia Pinazzi (Italy). Meanwhile, 24 hours late, the fine arrives for Filippo Ganna. In Friday’s stage, the hour record holder put his hands on the handlebars incorrectly. A position that somewhat imitates that of a time trial, but which is judged dangerous by the UCI and therefore prohibited. For him the fine of 500 Swiss francs and 15 points of the UCI ranking. “After yesterday’s stage – Pippo Ganna wrote on his social media profiles this afternoon – the UCI informed me that I had used an illegal position by resting my forearms on the handlebar. At that moment of the race I was really pushing to the max and momentarily I lost concentration. I accept the sanction established by the UCI Commissioner and, as I always repeat, we must all abide by the UCI regulations”.

Ranking

The Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez remains the leader in the standings while Bernal retires due to knee pain. Now the last stage of the race: arrival and departure from San Juan for 112 km.

January 28

