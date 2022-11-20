Appointment on Saturday evening at the Pogliano Milanese disco with the traditional agency party of the brothers Johnny and Alex Carera, the prosecutors of the champions who hired the Belgian Philipsen. The Sicilian performed with “50 Special”, the Slovenian with “We are the champions”, and the girls, led by Bastianelli and Fidanza, put on a show with “Baby girl”

Twenty-five years of history and an appointment that has been renewed since 2004, the year in which Damiano Cunego won the Giro d’Italia. The traditional end-of-season party of the agency of the brothers Johnny and Alex Carera, the agents of the great sports champions, was held at the Fellini disco in Pogliano Milanese. “An adventure that began after seeing a film by Tom Cruise, ‘Jerry Maguire’ – recalled Alex -. I met a football agent, Fulvio Frangiamore, who I asked to teach me. Among his players was Aladino Valoti. His brother Paolo was racing and he was my first client”. And after 25 years, the agency can admire the triumphs in 9 Giri d’Italia, 4 Tour de France and 2 Vuelta of Spain as well as World Championships and classics.

SINGING CHALLENGE A long parade of champions who chose the two brothers as managers: there was Vincenzo Nibali, linked to A&J for 19 years, the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, today’s cycling star, could not be missing, with him also the Belgian sprinter Jasper Philipsen. Also present among the athletes Martina Fidanza, Marta Bastianelli. The agency has also always been active in winter sports and one of its athletes is Michela Moioli, who was also present at the pleasant evening which developed into a series of awards and then, the “main dish”, a singing challenge teams. The women’s team with “Baby girl”, the foreigners led by Pogacar sang “We are the Champions” and the Italians led by Vincenzo Nibali with “50 Special”: “I practiced the playback because I’m really out of tune” ruled the Shark. See also Urbanetto, season over Tegola for PortoMansuè

PROJECTS For Vincenzo Nibali, Pogliano Milanese was the last party as a runner. The Shark is now projected on the new manager adventure in the Q36.5 team. “I can’t define myself as a manager yet – underlines Nibali -. I’m still learning. Right now I’m on the team board and I follow everything that is proposed. I am projected into this new, very ambitious adventure. I tiptoed in and then we’ll see. It will certainly be a great adventure.” Waiting to admire a new Italian rider capable of competing for the big stage races: “In recent years we’ve gotten used to seeing a quick turnover in professionalism, so it’s possible that in two or three years we could have a very interesting Italian rider” .

