Loris Perticarini, orthopedic traumatologist of the Poliambulanza Foundation of Brescia: “Pain can be controlled. And the samples are not the same as the rest of the population ”

On Wednesday an awkward fall at the start of the world relay. The chain that, like a beginner jumps, inadvertently off the big chainring, the out of control bike that swerves and hits it. First the fright, then the official diagnosis: “Compound fracture of the right elbow”. Annemiek Van Vlueten’s world championship, a phenomenon capable of winning Giro, Tour and Vuelta (just to stay this year) seemed to be over before starting. Today, however, at the end of four and a half hours of suffering and where at a certain point it seemed doomed, the apotheosis with a textbook ending. At this point the question arises: can you ride a bike with a broken elbow? We asked Loris Perticarini, an orthopedic traumatologist of the Poliambulanza Foundation of Brescia, but also a good level practicing cyclist.

Perticarini, first of all: how is the elbow made?

“The elbow is a complex structure made up of three bones: humerus, ulna and radius. Fractures, which can be compound or displaced, can therefore involve all of these structures. Depending on the type of fracture, there are very different times and indications “.

How are elbow fractures treated?

“Some types of fractures may require surgery, others can only be treated with immobilization. Usually the times are compatible with the arrest of the fractures, which can range from two to 4 weeks ”.

But can you run with a fracture diagnosis? See also Woods to play 9-hole practice round at Augusta National Golf Club_Tiger_Billy Horschel_On

«We have seen everything done by professional sportsmen. They are different from the rest of the population. I also recently followed the case of a professional who finished a teppe run with a scaphoid fracture. Specifically, therefore, the composite fractures of the elbow, which may be fragments (therefore affecting only a small part of a single bone), considering the position held on a bicycle, that is with the elbow flexed by about 90 °, with a slight immobilization can allow running. Obviously the athlete feels pain, more or less severe, which can also be controlled pharmacologically. A key role, to be able to endure, is played by adrenaline. Of course the discomfort remains and after the race it is painful “

September 24, 2022 (change September 24, 2022 | 12:59 pm)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

