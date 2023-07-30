Cycling World Champion Evenepoel wins Clásica San Sebastián

Status: 07/29/2023 5:34 p.m

Cycling world champion Remco Evenepoel has won the first sporting highlight after the Tour de France and successfully defended his title at the Clásica San Sebastián.

The 23-year-old Belgian prevailed on Saturday after 230.8 kilometers and beat the Spaniard Pello Bilbao in the finish line with clever tactics and a high top speed.

Evenepoel had not only won the one-day event in Spain last year, but already in 2019. The Russian Alexander Wlassow from the German team Bora-hansgrohe took third place.

Everything geared towards 2024

Evenepoel had previously decided not to take part in the Tour de France. At this year’s Giro d’Italia, the Belgian was eliminated in first place because he tested positive for the corona virus.

He is traded as a major challenger to Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar for the coming tour years. He already won the Tour of Spain Vuelta in 2022.

