Sports

Cycling World Cup: Austria gets nothing in the mixed relay

Cycling World Cup

Austria missed a medal in the mixed cross-country competition at the Multi-Bike World Championships in Scotland. The sextet of the Austrian Cycling Association (ÖRV) made up of Maximilian Foidl, Mario Bair, Alexander Hammerle, Katrin Embacher, Eva Herzog and Tamara Wiedmann was on course for the podium for a long time on Wednesday, but ultimately had to settle for ninth place in 1:08:49 hours .

09.08.2023 15.05

As in the previous year, gold went to the team from Switzerland. Dario Lillo, Nicolas Halter, Linda Indergand, Ronja Blochlinger, Anina Hutter and Nino Schurter were nine seconds faster than France in 1:05:42 minutes. Denmark secured bronze (+0:41).

The day before, Switzerland had already won the mixed relay in Glasgow in the road time trial and also successfully defended its title. Stefan Küng, Stefan Bissegger and Mauro Schmid as well as Marlen Reusser, Elise Chabbey and Nicole Koller prevailed with a lead of 7.08 seconds over France and 51.31 seconds over Germany.

AP/PA/Jane Barlow Switzerland successfully defended last year’s World Cup title

The ÖRV sextet of Patrick Gamper, Lukas Pöstlberger, Sebastian Schönberger, Carina Schrempf and the twin sisters Kathrin and Christina Schweinberger finished ninth after 40.3 km, 1:57.83 minutes behind.

Afghanistan at the start for the first time

The Afghan team, which had entered a team for the first time, was enthusiastically celebrated. Also present were the two sisters Fariba and Yulduz Hashimi as well as Zahra Rezayee, who had to flee after the coup in August 2021 and are currently living in Italy. The fact that it was the last place with a big deficit was of secondary importance.

