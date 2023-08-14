Cycling World Cup: Local aces show up in Scotland

“Never before have we had such a large contingent of over 100 athletes attending an event and racing. But we’ve never had such a successful World Championships before,” said President Harald Mayer with satisfaction. The athletes’ medals made him particularly happy. “Their successes show that we are on the right track with our gender and equality strategy.” For Mayer, the first Multi-Bike World Championships was an “impressive event. On the one hand, they were well organized by the organizers, but also by Cycling Austria,” summed up the ÖRV President.

Neo sports director Mario Prohaska was also satisfied. “There were successes in disciplines where we had hoped for, but there were also surprises that were all the more gratifying. And there were also numerous top performances, where our athletes underlined that they are among the absolute best in the world.” Hardly a day in Scotland went by without Austrian success. But you also saw potential, for example in BMX.

APA/AFP/Oli Scarff Mitterwallner conquered gold in the cross-country marathon with an impressive performance

Mountain bike young stars show up

The hoped-for successes include the two gold medals for the young stars Höll and Mitterwallner. The 21-year-old Höll also defended her downhill title. Only a few hours later, Kolb raced to silver in the downhill in the men’s category as well. For the European champion from last year it was the first precious metal at a world championship.

A day later, the 21-year-old Mitterwallner provided the next highlight from an Austrian point of view. The Tyrolean won the gold medal in the cross-country marathon in Glentress Forest in a superior manner. In the Olympic cross-country competition, the 21-year-old had to settle for fourth place.

IMAGO/Sirotti/Fotoreporter Stefano Schweinberger was overwhelmed after winning the bronze medal in the time trial

Schweinberger shines at World Cup

The biggest surprise of the World Cup came from street cyclist Schweinberger. The 26-year-old Tyrolean sensationally conquered the bronze medal in the individual time trial over 36.2 kilometers. On the final day, Schweinberger almost surprised everyone with another precious metal by finishing fifth in the road race. She finished fifth (+34 seconds), the best ÖRV result so far in a professional World Championship road race after Harald Maier’s fifth place in Italy in 1985. After 154.1 kilometers from Loch Lomond to Glasgow, Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky secured the gold medal ahead of Demi Vollering from the Netherlands and Cecilie Ludwig from Denmark.

Schweinberger also excels in road racing

If you look at Schweinberger’s season so far, their successes don’t come as a complete surprise. In the jersey of the Flemish Fenix ​​team, the 26-year-old already managed fifth place in a stage of the Tour de France Femmes this season and also achieved top ten results in Gent – ​​Wevelgem (5th) and Bruges – De Panne (8th). .).

On the last day, Patrick Schnetzer and Stefan Feurstein missed the hoped-for defending champions in cycling. The Vorarlberg duo secured bronze in the small final after losing the semi-final against the Germans Andre and Raphael Kopp. There were two more third places by Lorena Schneider in the art bike singles and by the art bike four (Laura Schnetzer, Lea Morscher, Anna Pircher, Annika Pichler).