Cycling World Cup: Mitterwallner reaches for the next medal

Cycling World Cup

Mountain biker Mona Mitterwallner is going for the next medal on Saturday (12.30 p.m. CEST) at the Multi-Bike World Championships in Scotland. After gold in the marathon, the 21-year-old Tyrolean is also one of the favorites in the Olympic cross-country race. In any case, Mitterwallner starts the competition confidently after her world title.



12.08.2023 09.23

Online since today, 9.23 a.m

“The goal is to add a rainbow jersey to the collection again,” emphasized the 21-year-old, making it clear that she wanted to bring another piece of clothing reserved for the World Cup winners. The cross-country race should again be a strenuous affair. “It’s a cool track that you have a lot of respect for. There are a few challenging sections. You have to be very focused, a small mistake can be fatal. It’s going to be a tough fight.”

The hardships of the more than five-hour drive on Sunday over 96.5 km and around 3,000 meters in altitude stuck in Mitterwallner’s bones for days afterwards. “I still feel the marathon strongly,” said the Tyrolean on Tuesday. “The number one goal is to recover as much as possible.”

Photo series with 2 pictures

Graphics: APA/ORF Graphics: APA/ORF

Stigger has to cancel appearances

Laura Stigger will not be at the start. The 22-year-old canceled her appearance last weekend due to an infection. The Tyrolean would also have competed in the short track competition in Glentress Forest on Thursday and, as the World Cup winner in this discipline at the end of June in Val die Sole, had counted on her chances. Austria was therefore not represented in the short track.