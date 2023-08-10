Cycling World Cup: Schweinberger surprises with bronze

Cycling World Cup

Christina Schweinberger caused a sensation at the cycling world championships in Scotland on Thursday. The 26-year-old Tyrolean won bronze in the individual time trial over 36.2 kilometers in Stirling. Schweinberger was 1:12.95 minutes behind the victorious American Chloe Dygert. Anna Kiesenhofer finished 15th, 2:53.84 minutes behind.



After Kiesenhofer’s Olympic gold in the Tokyo 2021 road race, Schweinberger provided the next Austrian highlight in road cycling. The Zillertal native was fourth from the second split, overtook Anna Henderson at the finish and drove 2.10 seconds ahead of the Brit to the bronze medal, which she received with tears in her eyes.

The double state champion, whose twin sister Kathrin Schweinberger is also a cyclist, had cycled out of the shadow of Olympic champion Kiesenhofer several times this year. In the jersey of the Flemish Fenix ​​team, she managed fifth place in a stage of the Tour de France Femmes, and she also cycled top ten results at Gent-Wevelgem (5th) and Bruges-De Panne (8th).

Reuters/Matthew Childs Christina Schweinberger (right) was happy about her biggest success by far

In the footsteps of Soeder

With his success, Schweinberger followed in the footsteps of Christiane Soeder, who also won the time trial with silver in 2008 and bronze in 2007 for the only individual World Championship medals on the road for the Austrian Cycling Association (ÖRV). Before that, the ÖRV foursome with Helmut Wechselberger, Bernhard Rassinger, Mario Traxl and Hans Lienhart had won the bronze medal in the team time trial over 100 km at the home World Championships for amateurs in Villach in 1987.

In Glasgow, Schweinberger already secured the fourth Austrian medal after marathon and downhill gold for mountain bikers Mona Mitterwallner and Valentina Höll and downhill silver for Andreas Kolb.

Top two out of reach

Dygert, who was world champion in this discipline in 2019, prevailed in a close duel with Grace Brown from Australia in 46:59.80 minutes by 5.67 seconds. Schweinberger was more than a minute behind the duo.

For Dygert, who fought for a long time to return to the top of the world after a fall in 2020, it is already the second title in Scotland. A few days earlier, the 26-year-old had won the individual pursuit on the track. “It’s not only special for me, but also for my team and my family,” said Dygert. “I started to give everything. Grace was incredibly strong. Her finish was very impressive, fortunately it was enough.”

