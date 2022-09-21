Ganna challenges Van der Poel. Longo Borghini will duel with Van Vleuten. The mix relay scheduled for Wednesday at 6.20 promises a head to head between Italy and the Netherlands with Switzerland as the third wheel to try to ruin the party for the two favorites. A “fatigue” of 28.2 km: the men start first, who after 14.1 km will “change” with the women. The final time will be taken on the second cyclist at the finish. Azzurri starting with the three time chroniclers who took part in the individual time trial: Matteo Sobrero, Edoardo Affini and Filippo Ganna, the latter eager to recover from 7th place in the opening round of the world championship. The Azzurri will then replace Elisa Longo Borghini, Elena Cecchini and Vittoria Guazzini. Only one novelty compared to the bronze (behind Germany and Holland) of the past edition: there will be no Marta Cavalli replaced by Guazzini.