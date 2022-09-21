Italy and the Netherlands drop their aces for the 28.2 km time trial (14.1 men, 14.1 women). In addition to the two big names, among the women Longo Borghini, Van Vleuten, Van Dijk and Guazzini. In 2021 the Azzurri finished third
Ganna challenges Van der Poel. Longo Borghini will duel with Van Vleuten. The mix relay scheduled for Wednesday at 6.20 promises a head to head between Italy and the Netherlands with Switzerland as the third wheel to try to ruin the party for the two favorites. A “fatigue” of 28.2 km: the men start first, who after 14.1 km will “change” with the women. The final time will be taken on the second cyclist at the finish. Azzurri starting with the three time chroniclers who took part in the individual time trial: Matteo Sobrero, Edoardo Affini and Filippo Ganna, the latter eager to recover from 7th place in the opening round of the world championship. The Azzurri will then replace Elisa Longo Borghini, Elena Cecchini and Vittoria Guazzini. Only one novelty compared to the bronze (behind Germany and Holland) of the past edition: there will be no Marta Cavalli replaced by Guazzini.
Italy presumably will have to deal with Holland which in the men’s field in addition to the Van der Poel phenomenon ranks Mollema among the men while among the women the couple Van Vleuten (queen of the three great seasonal rounds) and Van Dijk are played. Attention to Switzerland, which in the men’s field three athletes of absolute value are played: Kung, Bisseger and Schmid. Italy and Holland will start respectively for the third last (8.18) and penultimate (8.22) with the defending champion Germany that will close the list of the sixteen national teams starting at 8.26. Instead to open the day of the chronostaffetta two pleasant news: at 6.23 Tahiti while at 6.31 it will be Samoa’s turn.
