Another person on a bicycle died after a collision with a truck. It happened along a provincial road in San Marco di Mereto di Tomba, in the province of Udine. A 44-year-old Pakistani was thrown about ten meters away, ended up in a ditch and for him, despite the immediate assistance provided by an ambulance and a self-medicator, there was nothing they could do. This man, a young foreigner, is yet another victim on a bicycle on Italian roads.