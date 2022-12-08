Home Sports Cyclist hit and killed in Friuli: the massacre does not stop
Eight days after Rebellin’s death in Montebello Vicentino, a new victim in Mereto di Tomba hit by a heavy vehicle

Another person on a bicycle died after a collision with a truck. It happened along a provincial road in San Marco di Mereto di Tomba, in the province of Udine. A 44-year-old Pakistani was thrown about ten meters away, ended up in a ditch and for him, despite the immediate assistance provided by an ambulance and a self-medicator, there was nothing they could do. This man, a young foreigner, is yet another victim on a bicycle on Italian roads.

Security problem

The accident in Friuli comes eight days after the death of Davide Rebellin, hit by a truck on his bicycle in Montebello Vicentino. Episodes that brought the problem of road safety for cyclists back into the spotlight.

December 8 – 6.17pm

