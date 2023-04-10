The former rower, who competed at the Olympic Games in Athens in 2004, has been a professional cyclist since 2007. At Pekle Severu, he spent almost six hours on a course with demanding sections on blocks and finished it in 128th place, less than 23 minutes behind the winner by Mathieu van der Poel. He went for an evening run roughly two hours after reaching the finish line.

On the Strava platform, he compared his double portion to a triathlon training unit, in which competitors complete two or three disciplines in a row in preparation. Wurf is also actively involved in triathlon, and since 2015, he left cycling for five years because of it. In 2021, he won the Ironman in Copenhagen in a course record of 7:46:06 hours, which ranks him 25th in the world rankings.