The 91st edition of the Italian cyclo-cross championships was presented in the Giulio Cesare hall of the Campidoglio in Rome, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the Camping Village Roma Capitol, in the heart of the protected reserve of the Castel Fusano pine forest in Rome. Organize Team Bike Terenzi with the advice of coach Daniele Pontoni and the collaboration of DP66 Giant SMP. The Tricolors will be decisive for the composition of the national teams for the World Cup in Hoogerheide in Holland, on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 February.

Path About a thousand people including athletes, staff and companions will participate in the tricolor review which will offer 11 titles in the amateur categories (ten individual, plus the novelty of the relay) and 7 in the competitive ones: relay; Men’s and women’s juniors; Under 23 men and women; Elite Men and Women. The route is 2,750 meters long, with an 18-metre drop, and runs counterclockwise: about 400 meters from the finish, you have to climb a bridge with twenty steps. Eyes on, among the men, the reigning champion Jakob Dorigoni and the four-time champion Gioele Bertolini; the Italian Under 23 champion Davide Toneatti and the junior Samuele Scappini. The most awaited star is Silvia Persico from Bergamo, current tricolor and bronze at the 2022 World Cup both in the cross and in the road line test. Also to be followed Sara Casasola, Valentina Corvi, Francesca Baroni, Rebecca Gariboldi, Lucia Bramati and Eva Lechner, and the junior tricolor Sophie Auer. The aforementioned DP66 will instead defend the team title in the competitive Team Relay. See also English temptation, but even if Udogie wants to leave Udinese has to be redone

The councilor for sport of the Municipality, Alessandro Onorato, who brought the grand arrival of the 2023 Giro d’Italia to Rome on Sunday 28 May, explains: “I am lucky enough to take care of the four most beautiful things one can engage in: tourism , major events, sports, fashion, which together with culture are the levers of the restart of our city. It is in Rome’s DNA to organize events that generate activity and employment, and make it more attractive. We want to give citizens and tourists a reason to come to Rome several times and experience it fully. And sport is one of the main areas in this sense. I was born in Ostia and it was in the Castel Fusano area, where the Italian cyclo-cross championships will take place, that I learned to ride a bicycle: it is one of the best campsites in the world. Events like this, together with the Gran Premio Liberazione relaunched by Claudio Terenzi himself and the agreement to bring the final finish of the Giro d’Italia to Rome, allow us to generate crazy numbers and bring people closer to a virtuous habit: that of cycling practice, at all levels and specialities”.

