Cynisca Cycling and Inga Thompson part ways over her views on transgender inclusion

Inga Thompson (right) was the US national road race champion five times between 1987 and 1993

Cynisca Cycling has parted ways with its director Inga Thompson, saying her views on transgender inclusion have “affected its brand and reputation”.

The professional women’s team launched in 2022, with the ex-cyclist invited to serve on its board earlier this year.

The American has opposed transgender women competing in elite female sport and on Sunday told female cyclists to “start taking a knee” external-link in protest.

She now has “no consulting or any other role with Cynisca”, the team said.

It added: “The association with Ms Thompson has affected Cynisca’s brand and reputation.”

Three-time Olympian Thompson responded on social media, external-link saying: “I was so excited for the maiden voyage and launch of Cynisca. One press release, a brief pause, and they’ve become the Titanic.”

Thompson has been advocating for the UCI to establish an ‘open’ category in which transgender athletes would compete. In an interview with the BBC last week, she called for cycling’s global governing body to revisit its transgender policy.

That suggestion came after Austin Killips became the first transgender cyclist to win a UCI women’s stage race.

Currently, the UCI requires transgender women to suppress their testosterone levels to 2.5 nanomoles per litre (nmol/L) for a 24-month period prior to competing in female events.

It toughened it rules on eligibility in 2022, with previous regulations set at 5 nmol/L for 12 months.

The UCI has said it will “re-open consultation” around transgender women competing in elite female cycling events, while British Cycling is also considering banning transgender women from such events.