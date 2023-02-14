Cyril Ngonge is the man of the moment in Verona. Thanks to his goal against Salernitana, the gialloblu obtained the fourth consecutive useful result and they approached the safety zone significantly, now only two points away. Arrived in the January market from Groningenthe Belgian striker he has already scored two goals in this first month in Serie A, against Lazio and indeed Salernitana. Born in 2000 originally from Ukkel, Ngonge grew up playing football in the Bruges youth academyin 2021 he chose to get married in the Netherlands where he wore the shirts of Waalwijk e Groningen. He made his Serie A debut on 30 January in a match against Udinese. He is skilled both as a center forward and as an attacking midfielder, with Ngonge, Verona has found the man to attach itself to in order to win salvation.