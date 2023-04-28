Czech curlers won the match to stay among the elite at the Mixed Pairs World Championships

“It’s at home! We managed to beat last year’s bronze medalist in a very well-run match and keep the elite group for the Czech Republic and a chance for points to qualify for the Olympic Games,” coach Jakub Bareš wrote on the federation’s Facebook page.

The basic group was played by Zelingrová and Chabičovský in Korea with a balance of three wins and six defeats, which was enough for them to finish eighth and they had to fight for retention. They competed with the ninth team from the second group to remain among the elite. Last year they were seventh in the championship with the same result of 3/6.