Czech football hopes await the EC. Participation in the final tournament is a miracle, says the coach of the 19th team

The Czech under-19 women’s football team made history. He will play at the European Championship for the second time in a row. He will enter the championship on Tuesday in Belgium! While during the previous participation, the choice of coach Jan Navrátil was certain to participate as an organizer, he had to fight his way through the qualification net for this year’s Europe. “Just progressing is equivalent to a miracle in our conditions,” notes the coach of the Czech national team before the start of the championship, and he is happy that she did not cancel the nomination due to injury at the last minute. In group B, the young Czech soccer players will meet France, Spain and Iceland.

