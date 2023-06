Czech MMA fighter Leo Brichta claimed one of the biggest victories of his career. At the spectacular event of the famous organization KSW, which returned to the National Stadium after six years, where five tens of thousands of fans found their way as part of the tournament with serial number 83, he was able to defeat on points the seventh ranked lightweight of the home country Maciej Kazieczko. The 26-year-old fighter was justifiably happy with his valuable scalp.

