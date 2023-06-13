Czech migration in Russia. Lička is to become the coach of Dynamo Moscow, Jarošík is heading to Orenburg

“It’s true, I’m really negotiating with Orenburg. They looked at me as a replacement for Marcelo Lička. I heard that he was supposed to go to Dynamo. I spoke with the management of Orenburg, but we have to wait for the club’s decision if Lička will stay,” Jarošík is quoted by the metaratings website .ru.

On the contrary, Lička stated that he knows nothing about a possible departure to Dynamo. “I don’t want to talk about it now because I’m on vacation. I have a contract with Orenburg,” he said.

The 45-year-old Lička became Orenburg’s coach three years ago and remained with the team even after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Last year, he advanced with the team to the highest competition, where he succeeded beyond expectations. Orenburg won seventh place under his leadership, which is the best result in the club’s history.

In March, the management of Orenburg announced that they exercised the option for the services of the Czech coach and extended the contract with him for the next season as well. However, according to the media, in the end, Lička will lead Dynamo, which, on the other hand, did not go well last year. The 11-time league champion from the time of the Soviet Union finished ninth. The Serbian coach Slaviša Jokanovič paid for the bad results by resigning before the end of the competition. According to championat.com, the Moscow club will pay Orenburg about one million euros (23.7 million crowns) for Liček’s release.

Liček should follow up with Jaroslav Hřebík, who was Dynamo's coach 19 years ago.