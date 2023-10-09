Czech Perez Struggles with Track Visibility and Strategy at Qatar Grand Prix

Mexican driver Sergio “Checo” Perez expressed his determination to improve his performance in the upcoming races on the American continent. After finishing in the tenth position at the Qatar Grand Prix and receiving three penalties for exceeding track limits, Perez acknowledged that he needed to work on his confidence with the car. In an interview with ESPN, he attributed his struggles to the excessive light on the track, which caused him to lose awareness of his position on the circuit.

Perez also mentioned that starting with hard tires and the safety car on the first lap, due to the collision between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, hindered his ability to establish a solid rhythm. Despite the challenges, he remained optimistic, stating that there was a lot to analyze regarding the car. Perez emphasized that he and his team would be working in the simulator at the factory to prepare for the upcoming races on the American continent, including the Mexico City Grand Prix at the end of October.

The next race before the Mexico City Grand Prix will be held in Austin, Texas, for the United States Grand Prix at the Rodriguez Brothers Racecourse. Perez expressed his eagerness to produce strong results in the upcoming races and regain his confidence.

