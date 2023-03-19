Home Sports Czech pilot Staněk finished fourteenth in the Formula 2 race in Jeddah after a penalty
After starting from 16th place, Staněk dropped to the penultimate position, but after the pit stops of most of his rivals, he moved up to third position, which he held for five laps before the end.

But the bet on an alternative strategy did not work out for the nineteen-year-old Czech rider. After the mandatory pit stop, he dropped to 12th place, and after a five-second penalty for gaining an advantage by going off the track, he lost two more places.

Eight seconds separated Staňek, whose maximum in his four Formula 2 starts so far is 13th place from the sprint in Bahrain, from the top ten. The Danish pilot Frederik Vesti from the Prema stable drove to victory.

