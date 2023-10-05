Czech Republic and the Tournament of Champions? Sakkari continues to erase losses in China

Even in mid-September, the 28-year-old player’s hopes of starting in Cancun looked bleak. Then, however, she dominated the tournament in Guadalajara, reached the semi-finals in Tokyo, and thanks to Thursday’s win over the local Wang Sin-yü, she is already in the quarter-finals in Beijing as well. The loss of Sakkariova to eighth place in the WTA Race, which is the last to ensure participation in the climax of the season, has decreased to 405 points. In the capital of China, the Greek player could even erase her completely…

Five Aryna Sabalenková, Iga Šwiateková, Coco Gauffová, Jelena Rybakinová and Jessica Pegulaová are certain to start in Mexico. The progression limit is now at 4165 points. And below her are Wimbledon champion Markéta Vondroušová (3671), Tunisian Uns Džábirová (3660) and Roland Garros finalist Karolína Muchová (3650). But the form of Sakkariová (3245) should haunt the trio of waiting girls.

Especially when the Czechs haven’t played much lately. In the first match after the US Open, Vondrousová lost to the Ukrainian Kalinin in the opening round in Beijing. And New York semi-finalist Muchová has not played in a match for almost a month. Both friends from Prague’s Štvanice are registered for the 500m in Zhengzhou next week. And the supply of points would certainly come in handy for them.

“I’m very grateful that I’m starting to overcome all my fears and obstacles again,” said Sakkariová, who was knocked out in the first round at the US Open and then read unflattering comments about herself on the networks.

“We live in 2023. Social media is part of our daily lives. They cannot be avoided. I know a guy with a YouTube channel who posts all my defeats there. But I have an even greater desire to show these people how wrong they are in me. It actually works as fuel, it gives me strength,” said Sakkari, who will face US Open winner Gauff in the Beijing quarterfinals.

The tournament of champions in Cancun takes place from October 29 to November 5. The doubles pair of Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková have already secured a start on it, which, together with the advanced positions of Vondroušová and Muchová, makes wrinkles for the captain of the Czech women’s tennis players in the Billie Jean King Cup Petar Pál. Just two days after the end of the Mexican parade, the Czechs will play in the group of the final tournament in Seville.

“I wish the girls a good start at the Tournament of Champions. I hope everyone stays fit and healthy, which is the most important thing. But that program is pretty crazy,” Pála complained in an interview with Sport.cz.

