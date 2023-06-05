Czech Republic – China 3:2, They waited! The para-hockey players won their first medal from the World Championship

Para hockey in China is on the rise, as evidenced by a 22-2 score in the group, albeit a weaker performance, and a subsequent 7-2 thrashing of South Korea. The Chinese advanced to the top four for the first time, but were not enough to beat the USA in the semi-finals, just as the Czech Republic suffered a debacle from Canada.

And so the two opponents met in a battle for bronze, in which the fast opponent had more of the game in the beginning. Cchuej opened the scoring already in the second minute, but the great Martin Kudela covered the other goals from the breaks. He allowed the Czech team to equalize with the first shot on goal, in the 12th minute the skillful Michal Geier made his mark in the goal area.

The Czech sharpshooter was also responsible for the goal at the beginning of the second half, when he took advantage of an opponent’s mistake in the passing game and converted the power play with a shot from an angle. However, China managed to equalize 12 seconds before the second siren. The biggest star of the Asians, Shen Yi Feng, showed tremendous speed at the left post, whizzed past Kubeš and tied the score – 2:2.

The national team waited for their chances and waited for the ideal moment for the third goal. Just before the end of the power play, captain Radek Zelinka threw the puck from a seemingly innocuous position. However, the shot from behind the left circle unexpectedly fell under the body of the Chinese goalkeeper into the net and the Czechs came closer to the dream medal. See also Giro d'Italia 2022, stage 17: Buitrago wins. General classification and order of arrival - Sport

There were only 74 seconds left until the end and the Czech fighters didn’t let their opponents have a chance. After a 3:2 victory, they piled on each other and enjoyed historic moments. They got the precious gold-flavored bronze around their necks, as their overseas rivals are still one step ahead, and sang the national anthem in euphoria.