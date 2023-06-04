Czech Republic – Estonia 3:1, the volleyball players also defeated Estonia in the Europa League after another turnaround

14
In the first half of the competition, the Czech team lost a single point and leads an incomplete table with a four-point lead over the Finns, who have a home duel with the Slovaks on Sunday. The Czech national team will start the return leg, which the Czechs will play completely in their opponents’ halls, next Saturday with a duel in Tartu, four days later they will present themselves in Tampere, and on June 17 they will finish the basic group with a match in Nitra.
|European Volleyball League:
|Group C – 2nd round:
|Czech Republic – Estonia 3:1 (-23, 16, 16, 22)
|Referee: Ewald (Germany), Grabovský (CZ). Time: 109 min. Spectators: 1200
|Czech Republic: Licek 13, Klajmon 7, Indra 17, Vašina 13, Zajíček 6, Janouch 3, libero Pfeffer – Benda 8, Bartůněk, Šotola 1, Czech Republic. Coach: Novak