Czech Republic – Estonia 3:1, the volleyball players also defeated Estonia in the Europa League after another turnaround

In the first half of the competition, the Czech team lost a single point and leads an incomplete table with a four-point lead over the Finns, who have a home duel with the Slovaks on Sunday. The Czech national team will start the return leg, which the Czechs will play completely in their opponents’ halls, next Saturday with a duel in Tartu, four days later they will present themselves in Tampere, and on June 17 they will finish the basic group with a match in Nitra.