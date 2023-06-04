Home » Czech Republic – Estonia 3:1, the volleyball players also defeated Estonia in the Europa League after another turnaround
Sports

Czech Republic – Estonia 3:1, the volleyball players also defeated Estonia in the Europa League after another turnaround

by admin
Czech Republic – Estonia 3:1, the volleyball players also defeated Estonia in the Europa League after another turnaround

In the first half of the competition, the Czech team lost a single point and leads an incomplete table with a four-point lead over the Finns, who have a home duel with the Slovaks on Sunday. The Czech national team will start the return leg, which the Czechs will play completely in their opponents’ halls, next Saturday with a duel in Tartu, four days later they will present themselves in Tampere, and on June 17 they will finish the basic group with a match in Nitra.

European Volleyball League:
Group C – 2nd round:
Czech Republic – Estonia 3:1 (-23, 16, 16, 22)
Referee: Ewald (Germany), Grabovský (CZ). Time: 109 min. Spectators: 1200
Czech Republic: Licek 13, Klajmon 7, Indra 17, Vašina 13, Zajíček 6, Janouch 3, libero Pfeffer – Benda 8, Bartůněk, Šotola 1, Czech Republic. Coach: Novak
See also  Almanac for Drusilla: "But Sanremo can wait, maximum one basin for Amadeus"

You may also like

Italy-Colombia 3-1, the Azzurri reach the semifinals of...

the forgotten story of motorsport’s worst accident

Serie A: Lazio win 2-0 at Empoli to...

Czech joy in front of 50 thousand fans....

The 18-man roster of the Chinese men’s basketball...

French Open 2023: Iga Swiatek earns double bagel...

Posch in Prague sixth in the Boulder World...

soccer italy under 20 semifinal – breaking latest...

Heat, Nuggets not lacking in confidence going into...

The River match with Defense and Justice is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy