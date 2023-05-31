Czech Republic – Finland 3:2, Huge battle with a happy ending, volleyball players succeeded in the European League for the second time

Coach Jiří Novák changed the lineup. Luboš Bartůněk started on the recording instead of Jakub Janouch, and captain Adam Zajíček started on the block from the start. In the first set, the Czech volleyball players were not able to gain any ground against the tall Northerners. They lost from the beginning, in the end they only had a thirty percent attack success in this passage and lost it 16:25.

In the second set, however, they pressed for service, in addition to the all-rounder Marek Šotola, the smashers Lukáš Vašina and Martin Licek also found a way through the Finnish defense, and the tide turned. The Czechs built a three-point lead roughly halfway through the set, which they controlled and won 25:22.

They did similarly in the third act. The promising 23:18 lead was reduced to 23:22, but the second all-rounder Patrik Indra closed the set at the final 25:23, who regularly came to the board for part of the set as part of tactical rotation together with Janouch.

Photo: Dalibor Glück, ČTK Zleva Patrik Indra from Česka, Antti Ronkainen from Finland and Severi Savonsalmi from Finland.

But the fourth set again belonged to the Finnish blockers. Severi Savonsalmi, who is more than two meters tall, was the most productive player of the guests with sixteen points, he scored eleven times with an attack. The Czech team was losing 15:18, and although with the help of Finnish hesitations they equalized at 22:22, they did not secure three points. At 23:23, Indra broke the serve and the Finns converted the first set point.

It was decided by a tie-break. His introduction belonged to the Northerners, but the sides changed at a score of 8:7 for the Czech Republic. The Czechs gained a key two-point lead 13:11 after a high-quality service by Lick, which the Finns returned only for free, and the subsequent attack on the point was converted by Šotola, who became the leader of the Czech team with twenty points.

Photo: Dalibor Glück, ČTK The players of the Czech Republic rejoice at the victory.

The Finns tied the game at 13:13 with another great defense, but Vaša won the match point twice. In the first, Zajíček spoiled the serve, but the second was converted by Bartůněk, who scored a direct point from the serve.

Another match in the Europa League awaits the Czech defenders of the trophy on Saturday, when they will face Estonia in Ostrava. So far, they have three points for a 0-3 loss to Finland and today’s 3-0 win over Slovakia.

European volleyball league in Zlín: Group C – 2nd round: Czech Republic – Finland 3:2 (-16, 22, 23, -23, 14) Referee: Boulangerová (Belgium), Buchar (Czech Republic). Time: 134 min. Composition and points Czech Republic: Licek 13, Zajíček 6, Šotola 20, Vašina 16, Polák 1, Bartůněk 2, libero Pfeffer – Indra 9, Janouch, Špulák 2, Klajmon 3. Coach: Novák. Nejvíce ptóða Finska: Savonsalmi 16, Suihkonen a Jokela po 15, Ronkainen 12. Estonia – Slovakia 3:0 (17, 21, 20).