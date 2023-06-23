The men in the lineup of Michal Svoboda, Kevin Týml, Matěj Snopek and Vojtěch Sýkora defeated Israel (19:16) and the Netherlands (21:16) in Kraków on Thursday, and today they beat France 21:17 in a direct battle for advancement, for which the tournament ended.

Tereza Motyčáková, Kateřina Galíčková, Tereza Pogányová and Alžběta Levínská did not manage the final match against France (9:14), but after Wednesday’s wins over Hungary (21:15) and Latvia (18:12) they already had the worst second place.

The play-off in both categories will take place in Cracovia Arena on Saturday.

Basketball 3×3: Men: Czech Republic – France 21:17 Final ranking: 1. CZECH REPUBLIC 3 matches/3 wins2. Israel 3/23. France 3/14. Netherlands 3/0 Women: France – Czech Republic 14:9 Final ranking: 1. France 3/32. CZECH REPUBLIC 3/23. Hungary 3/14. Latvia 3/0

