Home » Czech Republic – France 21:17, Basketball players in the 3×3 game at the European Games dominated the group without defeat
Sports

Czech Republic – France 21:17, Basketball players in the 3×3 game at the European Games dominated the group without defeat

by admin

The men in the lineup of Michal Svoboda, Kevin Týml, Matěj Snopek and Vojtěch Sýkora defeated Israel (19:16) and the Netherlands (21:16) in Kraków on Thursday, and today they beat France 21:17 in a direct battle for advancement, for which the tournament ended.

Tereza Motyčáková, Kateřina Galíčková, Tereza Pogányová and Alžběta Levínská did not manage the final match against France (9:14), but after Wednesday’s wins over Hungary (21:15) and Latvia (18:12) they already had the worst second place.

The play-off in both categories will take place in Cracovia Arena on Saturday.

Basketball 3×3: Men: Czech Republic – France 21:17 Final ranking: 1. CZECH REPUBLIC 3 matches/3 wins2. Israel 3/23. France 3/14. Netherlands 3/0 Women: France – Czech Republic 14:9 Final ranking: 1. France 3/32. CZECH REPUBLIC 3/23. Hungary 3/14. Latvia 3/0

See also  There is passion on the court - former national player Lv Xiaoming joins the youth training to continue the love of basketball

You may also like

Samuele Ceccarelli wins the 100 meters at the...

TRAIL OF THE WILD BOAR | Sportdimontagna.com

European Games: Water jumpers have Olympic ambitions

Olimpia Milano won the basketball Scudetto

TicketSms chooses ”Che Fatica La Vita Da Bomber”...

Le Coq Sportif, official supplier of the Games,...

Talented defender star of the future? I believe...

Crazy’s Jkt Fly is the emergency jacket you’ll...

Habsburg is stepping on the gas with its...

Charlotte, Exhibit 10 per Angelo Allegri

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy