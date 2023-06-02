Czech Republic – Great Britain 66:48, the Czech basketball players won again in preparation for the European Championship

The Czechs will face Slovakia next week on Wednesday in Prague at Královka, and a day later they will repeat the match behind closed doors. At the European Championship, they will face Italy, Belgium and home Israel in the basic group in Tel Aviv.

We knew it would be a different match today,” said coach Romana Ptáčková, whose team outclassed the opponent 98:44 on Thursday. “Yesterday, the whole team was very excited, some players ran out of strength today. Both quarterbacks were excellent yesterday, and even if they struggled today, it was clear that they were squeezing their last strength. It was a hard-fought game, if I look at the rebounds, we have more than the opponent, and I wouldn’t say we have better somatotypes, so we put up a brave fight there. The British women toughened up today and had nothing else left, they didn’t want to lose by such a big margin. It’s good that they tightened up, because the reserves were visible,” stated Ptáčková.

After Thursday’s debacle in Prague, the British women led twice in the beginning, 44:98, which they did not succeed at all in the first decisive duel, but they soon started to lose again. Stoupalová contributed eight points to the 13:8 lead. Thanks to captain Renáta Březinová, Gabriela Andělová and Petra Holešínská, the Czechs converted three three-pointers from seven attempts, while the opponents had zero success from the same number. At the turn of the first and second quarter, they took a 29:14 lead with a 10-0 home run.

Although the British managed to reduce the deficit to only six points repeatedly, Vyoralová secured a 49:31 lead with four threes in a row. Veronika Voráčková stretched the string and it was twenty.

The rivals corrected the situation at the turn of the third and fourth quarters, but after baskets by Dominika Paurová, Stoupalová and a three-pointer by Pamela Effangová, the Czechs took the lead 62:41. Stoupalová then arranged the highest lead in the match with 22 points.

“I think we know more about ourselves, we don’t forget the systems, of which there are quite a lot, we get it under our skin. There were some mistakes in defense today. The details can always be solved,” Ptáčková pointed out.

The long-time coach of Sokol Hradec Králové was glad that one of the preparatory duels took place outside of Prague, namely in the east of Bohemia. “I enjoyed it here. We have about five girls who started or played here, so it was nice. It’s always good when basketball is brought to other cities and the audience appreciates it,” added Ptáčková.