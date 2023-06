Czech women’s tennis players are playing in the general round for tennis Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam tournament of the season, against Russian opponents. At the tournament in Bad Homburg, Kateřina Siniaková made it to the quarterfinals after defeating Jevgenija Rodinová 6:2 and 6:4. At the grass tournament in Eastbourne, Karolíná Plíšková was not enough for Darja Kasatkinová, and after a 6:3, 3:6 and 3:6 defeat, she bids farewell to the tournament.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook